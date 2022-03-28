Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections

LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism.

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”