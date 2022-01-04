26.3 C
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
New Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread

NEW DELHI: India’s capital Delhi will impose a weekend curfew to try and curb the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus as cases have risen in the past few days, its Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia told a news conference on Tuesday.
He also said most offices would have to make half their employees work from home.

