26.3 C
Yemen
Tuesday, January 4, 2022
type here...
World

US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

rbksa

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.
Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing “almost a vertical increase” in COVID-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.

Previous articleNew Delhi imposes weekend curfew to curb COVID-19 spread
Next articleBlair knighthood stirs controversy over Iraq, Afghanistan wars
- Advertisement -spot_img

More articles

- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest article