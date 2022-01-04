US sets global record of over 1 million daily COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON: The United States recorded more than 1 million COVID-19 cases on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the omicron variant continues to spread at a blistering pace.

Johns Hopkins also reported 1,688 deaths for the same period, a day after top US pandemic adviser Anthony Fauci had said the country is experiencing “almost a vertical increase” in COVID-19 cases but the peak may be only weeks away.