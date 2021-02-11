BREAKING NEWS

New US Yemen envoy meets Yemen president amid fresh efforts to end war

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
Author: 
Reuters
article author: 
Reuters
ID: 
1613054940708774500
Thu, 2021-02-11 14:37

DUBAI: The United States’ new special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, met Yemen’s internationally-recognized president and his foreign minister in Riyadh on Thursday, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Biden administration aimed at ending the war.
“Our primary objective is to bring the parties together in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths for a negotiated settlement that will end the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the US embassy to Yemen reported of Lenderking’s comments to Yemen’s foreign minister.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
US
Yemen
Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi
Timothy Lenderking
Previous articleSaudi foreign minster meets US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone launched toward Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsThu, 2021-02-11 19:34 RIYADH: Arab coalition forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile fired by the Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia on Thursday. Spokesperson...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi Arabia’s deputy defense minister meets UN, US envoys for Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsWed, 2021-02-10 23:24 LONDON: Saudi Arabia's deputy defense minister received the UN and US special envoys to Yemen in Riyadh on Wednesday. Prince Khalid...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Saudi foreign minster meets US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking

- 0
article author: Arab NewsWed, 2021-02-10 16:44 RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minster Prince Faisal bin Farhan held talks with US envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©