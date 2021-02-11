New US Yemen envoy meets Yemen president amid fresh efforts to end war

DUBAI: The United States’ new special envoy to Yemen, Tim Lenderking, met Yemen’s internationally-recognized president and his foreign minister in Riyadh on Thursday, amid a flurry of diplomatic activity by the Biden administration aimed at ending the war.

“Our primary objective is to bring the parties together in coordination with UN Special Envoy Griffiths for a negotiated settlement that will end the war and the suffering of the Yemeni people,” the US embassy to Yemen reported of Lenderking’s comments to Yemen’s foreign minister.