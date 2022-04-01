Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s security beefed up after report of ‘plot to assassinate’ him — information minister

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday the security of Prime Minister Imran Khan had been increased after intelligence agencies reported there was a plot to assassinate him.

The minister’s comments came after Khan on Thursday rejected opposition calls for him to resign, and accused the United States of backing a political campaign to oust him.

On Sunday, Khan faces a tough parliamentary no-confidence vote seeking to end his government.

“Security agencies have reported that a plot to assassinate Prime Minister Imran Khan has been hatched,” Hussain said on Twitter. “Following these reports, the security of the Prime Minister has been beefed up as per the government decision.”

The minister did not disclose details of who was behind the alleged plot.

The no-trust vote has become increasingly difficult for Khan since he lost his majority in parliament when his largest ally quit the ruling coalition this week.

Earlier on Thursday, opposition parties called on Khan to resign ahead of the parliamentary vote but he announced in an address to the nation that he would not step down and would face the no-trust vote on Sunday to “decide Pakistan’s future.”

“I should resign? People who used to play cricket with me [know] — and I played cricket for 20 years — that I fight till the last ball,” Khan said. “I never accepted defeat in my entire life. Whatever the result of this vote [of no-confidence], you will see me coming back stronger than before, regardless of the result.”

o This article originally appeared in Arab News Pakistan