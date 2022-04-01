29 C
Yemen
Friday, April 1, 2022
Russia-Ukraine talks resume via video: Russian negotiator

MOSCOW: Russia and Ukraine on Friday resumed peace talks by video conference, after Moscow reported a Ukrainian strike on a fuel depot in western Russia, a negotiator said.
“We are continuing talks by video conference,” Moscow’s chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on Telegram. “Our positions on Crimea and Donbass have not changed.”

