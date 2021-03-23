BREAKING NEWS

Quarter of civilian casualties in Yemen are minors: Save the Children

Christopher Hamill-Stewart
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
1616458047728024800
Tue, 2021-03-23 03:06

LONDON: Roughly one in four civilian casualties of the war in Yemen are children, and the situation is getting worse, Save the Children said during a press conference attended by Arab News on Monday to mark six years since the start of the conflict.

“Between 2018 and 2020, there were 2,341 confirmed child casualties,” but “the actual number is likely to be much higher,” the aid group said.

“In addition, the conflict is getting deadlier for children. In 2018, one in five civilian casualties were children, but in 2019 and 2020, that jumped to one in four.”

Middle-East
Yemen
