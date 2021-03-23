BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni PM says Saudi initiative will reveal Houthis' intentions towards peace

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-23

DUBAI: Yemeni Prime Minister Maeen Abdulmalik said that a recent peace proposal offered by Saudi Arabia to the Houthi militia would reveal to Yemenis which party refuses to end the war.   

Abdulmalik, who heads the UN-recognized government in Aden, said the proposal puts the Iran-backed Houthi militia in a real confrontation with the people of Yemen. 

“[They] face a real confrontation with the Yemeni people and the international community, to expose those who reject all peace efforts and insist on the continuation of war,” he told Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper. 

Middle-East
Yemen
war
Saudi Arabia
