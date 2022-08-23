Saudi Arabia’s embassy in Philippines warns citizens of looming typhoon

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s embassy in the Philippines issued a warning to its citizens in the country on Tuesday as the tropical storm ‘Florita’ inched closer.

The embassy warned its citizens “to take precautions and follow-up on what the Filipino authorities issued,” and to contact the embassy if any emergencies occurred.

“The Kingdom’s embassy in Manila confirms that Wednesday, 08/24/202, will be an emergency leave, issued by the Philippines’ authorities, due to the tropical storm ‘Hurricane Florita’,” the embassy said on Twitter.

????? ????????? ?????? ?????????? ?? ??????? ??????? ???? ?????? ?????? ??????? ?? ???? ?? ?????? ????????? ???????? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ??? ???? ??????? ?? ??????? ??? ??????? ??????? ???????? ????? ??? ????. pic.twitter.com/uQAor0bRBq

Earlier on Tuesday, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered schools and government offices in Manila and outlying provinces to close as a precautionary measure, according to media reports.

The Philippines is hit by about 20 typhoons and tropical storms annually.