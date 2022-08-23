Visiting the Arabian Gulf ‘still in Kishida’s plans’

TOKYO: Japanese Prime Minister KISHIDA Fumio is looking forward to visiting the region at a later date, a high ranking official in Tokyo told Arab News Japan.

“Prime Minister KISHIDA does attach so much importance to further developing cooperative relations with the Middle Eastern countries,” the official said.

Kishida, 65, canceled his trip to Tunisia and to the UAE and Qatar after testing positive for COVID-19 on Aug. 21. He was scheduled to leave for Tunisia on Aug. 25 to attend the two-day Eighth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD) that starts on Aug. 27.

Government officials in Tokyo said the Japanese Prime Minister will attend the conference online.

