RIYADH: The Civil Defense Directorate in the Asir region has received a number of reports regarding shrapnel falling on and scattering in a number of residential areas in Khamis Mushayt and Ahad Rafidah on Friday after several Houthi drones were intercepted.

The media spokesman for the directorate in Asir Region Captain Muhammad bin Abdo Al-Sayed explained that a ten-year-old boy was injured by the shrapnel and treated by a Saudi Red Crescent team.