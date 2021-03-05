BREAKING NEWS

Aden blast kills two soldiers as fighting rages in Taiz, Marib

Saeed Al-Batati
Fri, 2021-03-05 00:59

AL-MUKALLA: Two soldiers were killed and eight were wounded when an explosion ripped through a convoy of local military leaders in Yemen’s port city of Aden on Thursday, a local security official told Arab News.

A car that was parked on the road and rigged with explosives hit the convoy of Nabil Al-Mashushi and Mohsen Al-Wali, commanders of separatist military units in the Aden district of Madinat Asha’ab.

Al-Mashushi appeared in a video after the explosion, saying he and his friend Al-Wali were unhurt and vowing to punish those who plotted the attack.

Fighting broke out on Thursday in different locations northeast of Taiz province as government troops seized control of several buildings and pushed toward the Houthi-controlled Hoban district. (AFP/File)
Middle-East
Yemen


