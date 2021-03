ADEN: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), in collaboration with the UN Population Fund (UNFPA), inspected the progress of the project to provide emergency services to women and girls affected by gender-based violence in Yemen.

This project is managed by KSrelief in the governorates of Aden, Lahj, Taiz, Marib, Al-Mahra, and Shabwa.