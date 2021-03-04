BREAKING NEWS

UN ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Ephrem Kossaify
Author: 
Thu, 2021-03-04 21:26

NEW YORK: The UN on Thursday said it was “deeply concerned” over an increase in attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran backed Houthi-militia in Yemen.

The comments came as the Arab coalition thwarted the latest attempt by the militia to hit civilian targets in the Kingdom – this time a ballistic missile targeting Jazan.
“We are deeply concerned by the recent reports of increased Houthi cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthi
Saudi Arabia
Previous articleAt Least 20 Migrants Drown En Route to Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

20 migrants dead after thrown into sea off Djibouti

- 0
Author: AFParticle author: AFPID: 1614864877948362600Thu, 2021-03-04 13:14 NAIROBI: At least 20 people drowned after smugglers threw dozens of migrants overboard during a crossing between Djibouti and Yemen, the...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition thwarts drone launched by Yemen’s Houthis towards Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsThu, 2021-03-04 00:33 RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia,...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

US Yemen envoy Lenderking back in Saudi Arabia for consultations — State Dept

- 0
article author: ReutersWed, 2021-03-03 23:21 WASHINGTON: The US special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is back in Riyadh for further consultations with Saudi Arabia on resolving...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©