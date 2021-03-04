UN ‘deeply concerned’ over Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

NEW YORK: The UN on Thursday said it was “deeply concerned” over an increase in attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran backed Houthi-militia in Yemen.

The comments came as the Arab coalition thwarted the latest attempt by the militia to hit civilian targets in the Kingdom – this time a ballistic missile targeting Jazan.

“We are deeply concerned by the recent reports of increased Houthi cross-border attacks against Saudi Arabia,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.