UAE and Bahrain condemn Houthi drone attack on Saudi city

RIYADH: The UAE and Bahrain have condemned the Houthi militia over the latest drone attack on Saudi Arabia launched from Yemen.

The Kingdom’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched toward Khamis Mushayt on Saturday.

The UAE and Bahrain expressed their strong denunciation of the Houthis and their Iranian backers for targeting civilians residing in the city near the border with Yemen.

The UAE’s foreign ministry said the attacks were a blatant violation and disregard for international law.