Yemen journalists union demands release of 10 journalists held by Houthi militia

LONDON: The Yemeni Union of Journalists on Sunday demanded the release of 10 journalists held by the Houthi militia in Sanaa.

In a statement released on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day on Monday, the union called for an end to the “war on journalism.”

The union said among the 10 journalists, four are facing an “unfair death sentence,” including Abdul Khaliq Omran, Akram Al-Walidi, Tawfiq Al-Mansouri, and Harith Hamid. Another journalist had been held by Al-Qaeda affiliated militants in Hadramout since 2015 in “mysterious circumstances.”