US, Saudi officials hold talks on regional security

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and the Kingdom’s ambassador to the US Princess Reema bint Bandar met with a visiting US delegation in Riyadh on Sunday.

The American officials included US State Department adviser Derek Chollet, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Joey Hood, and Acting Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Dr. Mara Karlin, along with the Charge d’Affairs of the US embassy in Riyadh Martina Strong.