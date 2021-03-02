BREAKING NEWS

UK slammed for ‘unconscionable’ Yemen aid cut

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Charlie Peters
Author: 
Tue, 2021-03-02 21:18

LONDON: The British government’s decision to cut its aid package to Yemen is “unconscionable,” the public affairs advisor at Save the Children UK told Arab News on Tuesday.

“The UK shouldn’t be cutting aid to Yemen at a time when the risk of famine is so high. Britain has announced that combating famine is a priority, so to cut aid to a country that’s on the cusp of one is unconscionable,” said Joseph Anthony.

“Every other G7 state is increasing its overall foreign aid spending, and the UK has chosen this moment to cut theirs just when it’s needed the most.”

Distribution of UK-funded wheat grain by the World Food Programme in Yemen. (WFP/Ahmed Basha)
Main category: 
World
Tags: 
UK
Yemen
aid
Previous articleYemen minister says Iranian media shows Tehran ‘behind Houthi escalation in Marib’
Next articleArab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: Arab NewsTue, 2021-03-02 18:45 RIYADH: The Arab coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward southern Saudi Arabia,...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

US sanctions two Houthi leaders over attacks on Saudi Arabia

- 0
article author: RAY HANANIATue, 2021-03-02 18:09 CHICAGO: Two senior Houthi militia leaders have been sanctioned by the US over their involvement in terror strikes against Yemeni...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemen minister says Iranian media shows Tehran ‘behind Houthi escalation in Marib’

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Tue, 2021-03-02 09:00 DUBAI: Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said on Monday that Iranian media close to the Supreme leader have reported...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©