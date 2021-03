DUBAI: Yemeni Minister of Information Muammar Al-Eryani said on Monday that Iranian media close to the Supreme leader have reported that Tehran is “behind Houthi escalation in Marib,’ state news agency SABA reported.

He claimed that reports by “Kayhan newspaper” show that Tehran was behind the military escalation of the Houthi militia in Marib, as well as the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, and the attack on a ship in the Sea of Oman.