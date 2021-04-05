Home BREAKING NEWS UN hits back at Houthi threat over time bomb Yemen oil tanker

Ephrem Kossaify and Sarah Glubb
Mon, 2021-04-05 20:41

NEW YORK: The UN said it is doing everything possible to get the Houthis to allow experts access to a decaying oil tanker off Yemen’s coast.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, was speaking after the militia’s leader, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, said the world body would be “fully responsible” if there was a major oil leak from the vessel.

Al-Houthi made the accusation despite his group repeatedly refusing access to the FSO Safer tanker, which has been described as a ticking time bomb.

FSO Safer, the tanker holding 1.1 million barrels of crude oil in the Red Sea off Yemen. (File/AP)
Middle-East
Houthi
FSO Safer
Safer tanker
Yemen
Stephane Dujarric
Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi
