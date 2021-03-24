UN praises Yemeni government for allowing fuel ships into Hodeidah

NEW YORK: The UN on Wednesday praised the Yemeni government for allowing four fuel ships into Hodeidah port.

Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for Secretary-General Antonia Guterres, said it was a step in the right direction as fuel shortages persist across the country.

“We encourage all those involved to refrain from actions that are detrimental to the mediation efforts of special envoy Martin Griffiths and call on them to continue working to advance the political process to reach a negotiated settlement to end the conflict,” he said.