Yemen coronavirus committee calls for ‘state of emergency’

DUBAI: Yemen’s coronavirus committee urged the government Tuesday to declare a public health “state of emergency” after a surge in infections in the war-torn country.

Six years of civil war has left Yemen’s weak health care system in ruins, and this week the country reported more than 100 cases in a day, much higher than figures at the beginning of the year.

It has officially recorded some 3,500 cases of COVID-19 including 771 deaths since the pandemic began, but testing is scant.