UN talks with Houthis continue over repairs to stricken oil tanker

Ephrem Kossaify
Thu, 2021-03-11 01:16

NEW YORK: Talks with the Houthis in Yemen are continuing in an effort to resolve the issues preventing experts from accessing the Safer oil tanker to assess its condition and make emergency repairs, the UN said on Wednesday.

Recently a new list of Houthi demands relating to “logistics and security arrangements” caused further delays.

“We hope that these discussions conclude quickly so we can move forward with booking the mission’s vessels and finalizing a concrete deployment timeline,” said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Houthi
Houthis
Yemen
Safer tanker
