Yemen urges probe into fatal Sanaa migrant detention fire

Saeed Al-Batati
Tue, 2021-03-09 22:54

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government and human rights activists have called for the formation of an international inquiry to examine the death of dozens of African migrants inside a detention camp in Houthi-controlled Sanaa on Sunday.

The Yemeni government has accused the Houthis of recruiting detained migrants to fight in the civil war. The migrants were said to have burned to death in a fire after  protesting against mistreatment and poor conditions inside a detention facility.

The narrow waters between the Horn of Africa and Yemen have been a popular migration route despite Yemen's ongoing conflict. (AFP/File)
Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthis
