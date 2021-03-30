BREAKING NEWS

UN team finds Houthis launched Aden airport attack that killed 22

Reuters
Tue, 2021-03-30 08:40

WASHINGTON: An investigation by a UN team of experts found Yemen’s Houthis were responsible for a Dec. 30 attack on Aden airport that killed at least 22 people as members of the country’s internationally recognized government arrived, two diplomats familiar with the matter said on Monday.
The experts presented their report to the UN committee that oversees Yemen-related sanctions during closed consultations on Friday, but Russia blocked its wider release, the diplomats said. They asked for anonymity because of the sensitivity of the matter.

Middle-East
Yemen
UN
Houthis
Aden Airport
