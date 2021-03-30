BREAKING NEWS

Yemen's government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

Arab News
Tue, 2021-03-30 12:17

DUBAI: Yemen’s government condemned the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks in camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the Houthi militia has targeted displaced persons camps north of Marib with artillery and missile shells.
The attacks have caused dozens of casualties, most of which are women and children, the ministry said, adding that attacks have so far displaced 576 families. 

Middle-East
Yemen
Houthi
Houthis
