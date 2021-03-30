Yemen’s government condemns Houthi attacks on refugee camps

DUBAI: Yemen’s government condemned the Houthi militia’s repeated attacks in camps for the displaced in Marib, state news agency Saba New reported.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday that the Houthi militia has targeted displaced persons camps north of Marib with artillery and missile shells.

The attacks have caused dozens of casualties, most of which are women and children, the ministry said, adding that attacks have so far displaced 576 families.