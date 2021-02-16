BREAKING NEWS

US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

Arab News
LONDON: The US urged Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib and take part in international efforts to find a political solution to the violence in the country.

“The Houthis’ assault on Marib is the action of a group not committed to peace or to ending the war afflicting the people of Yemen,” the State Department said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) estimates that around one million Yemenis have sought refuge in Marib during the six-year war to escape Houthi violence.

Arab coalition forces repel a Houthi militia offensive on oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Yemen’s rebel-held capital Sanaa, on Feb. 14, 2021. (AFP)
Arab coalition forces get into position during clashes with the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Al-Jadaan area about 50 kilometers northwest of Marib in central Yemen on Feb. 11, 2021. (AFP)
A girl sits as other children play on swings at a camp for internally displaced people in Marib, Yemen Feb. 16, 2021. (Reuters)
Update

