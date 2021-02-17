BREAKING NEWS

Houthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister

By webmaster
0
4

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Wed, 2021-02-17 09:05

DUBAI: Claims of a breakthrough with Houthis regarding the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea are misleading, according to a Yemeni minister.
“The Houthi militia are tampering with the issue and giving empty promises [to the UN] … [there was] no significant progress in the efforts to prevent an imminent environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe that threatens Yemen and the region,” Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryni said in a report from state news agency Saba.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Safer tanker
safer
Houthis
Houthi
Previous articleUS calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsTue, 2021-02-16 18:30 LONDON: The US urged Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib and...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi offensive ‘risks new humanitarian crisis in Yemen’

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiTue, 2021-02-16 22:51 AL-MUKALLA: Yemen is on the brink of another humanitarian crisis as the Iran-backed Houthis press ahead with their large-scale offensive...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi offensive on Marib threatens prisoner swap talks, says government minister

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiMon, 2021-02-15 21:52 AL-MUKALLA: A Houthi offensive on the central Yemeni city of Marib is threatening to ruin current prisoner swap talks between...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©