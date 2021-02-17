Houthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister

DUBAI: Claims of a breakthrough with Houthis regarding the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea are misleading, according to a Yemeni minister.

“The Houthi militia are tampering with the issue and giving empty promises [to the UN] … [there was] no significant progress in the efforts to prevent an imminent environmental, economic and humanitarian catastrophe that threatens Yemen and the region,” Information Minister Muammar Al-Eryni said in a report from state news agency Saba.