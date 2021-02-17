BREAKING NEWS

Arab coalition intercepts 2 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Author: 
Wed, 2021-02-17 19:08

RIYADH: Arab coalition forces on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.
Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said a “booby-trapped” drone was launched from Yemeni airspace by the Iran-backed Houthis was intended “to target civilian objects and civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner.”
Earlier on Wednesday, coalition forces intercepted another drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia launched a drone toward Khamis Mushait, southern Saudi Arabia, from within Yemeni airspace. (File/SPA)
Main category: 
Saudi Arabia
Tags: 
Arab Coalition
Col. Turki Al-Maliki
Yemen
Houthi
drone
Khamis Mushait
Previous articleHouthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Houthis spreading misleading information regarding Safer tanker: Minister

- 0
article author: Arab NewsAuthor: Wed, 2021-02-17 09:05 DUBAI: Claims of a breakthrough with Houthis regarding the Safer oil tanker in the Red Sea are misleading, according to...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

US calls on Houthis to halt all military operations in Yemen

- 0
article author: Arab NewsTue, 2021-02-16 18:30 LONDON: The US urged Yemen’s Houthi militia on Tuesday to halt their advance on the government-held city of Marib and...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Houthi offensive ‘risks new humanitarian crisis in Yemen’

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiTue, 2021-02-16 22:51 AL-MUKALLA: Yemen is on the brink of another humanitarian crisis as the Iran-backed Houthis press ahead with their large-scale offensive...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©