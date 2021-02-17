Arab coalition intercepts 2 Houthi drones targeting Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Arab coalition forces on Wednesday intercepted and destroyed two drones launched by Yemen’s Houthi militia toward Saudi Arabia.

Coalition spokesman Col. Turki Al-Maliki said a “booby-trapped” drone was launched from Yemeni airspace by the Iran-backed Houthis was intended “to target civilian objects and civilians in a systematic and deliberate manner.”

Earlier on Wednesday, coalition forces intercepted another drone launched by the Houthis toward Khamis Mushait in the southern region.