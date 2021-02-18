BREAKING NEWS

UN says Houthi attack on government stronghold Marib 'must stop'

Agencies
Thu, 2021-02-18 18:32

LONDON: A Houthi militia assault on the Yemeni government’s last northern stronghold must stop, the UN envoy to the country said Thursday, warning of a potential humanitarian disaster.
“It puts millions of civilians at risk, especially with the fighting reaching camps for internally displaced persons,” envoy Martin Griffiths told the UN Security Council by video conference, of the attack on the city of Marib.
“The quest for territorial gain by force threatens the prospects of the peace process.”

The Houthis resumed their offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa, which was seized by the Iran-backed militia in 2014. Picture taken Feb. 17, 2021. (Reuters)
Middle-East
United Nations
Martin Griffiths
Mark Lowcock
Yemen
Houthi
Iran
Famine
aid
