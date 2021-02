AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: Dozens of Houthis and government troops were killed on Thursday in fierce clashes in Marib with local officials and NGOs warning that the fighting will have a major impact on the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Heavy fighting broke out on Thursday in Marib’s Kasara, Serwah, Murad, Jada’an, and Al-Makhdra areas as government forces and allied tribesmen, backed by Arab coalition warplanes, fought off relentless Houthi attacks.