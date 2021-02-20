ICRC concerned over Houthi offensive in central Yemen

CAIRO: The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said on Friday it was “extremely concerned” by the recent escalation of violence between Houthis and government forces in in the Marib province.

“The ICRC urges all parties to the conflict to take every possible measure to protect the civilians, their properties and all civilian essential infrastructures,” the humanitarian agency tweeted.

The ICRC said it has provided medical supplies, including surgical kits, to hospitals treating the wounded, vowing to continue with the provision of medical needs.