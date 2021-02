DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned on Saturday the Houthi militia’s bombing of civilian homes in north Taiz, state news agency SABA.

The Houthi militia bombed the residential neighborhood in Al-Rawda district with a number of artillery shells, killing a child, Muhammad Hazbar, and wounding four others, including his sister, who is in intensive care, according to Eryani.