BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni prisoner exchange talks ended with no agreement — UN envoy

By webmaster
0
1

Must read

webmaster
article author: 
Arab News
Sun, 2021-02-21 21:04

LONDON: A round of Yemeni prisoner exchange talks ended on Sunday with no agreement reached between warring parties, said UN envoy Martin Griffiths.
“Although the parties did not agree to releases during this round of talks, they committed to keep discussing the parameters of a future expanded release operation,” Griffiths said.
During the talks, held in the Jordanian capital, Amman, they discussed strategies and possibilities to fulfill their commitments under the Stockholm Agreement.

Main category: 
Middle-East
Tags: 
Yemen
Houthi militia
Yemen peace process


Update

Previous articleYemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz
Next articleHouthi group’s ‘intransigence’ scuppers prisoner exchange  
- Advertisement -

More articles

BREAKING NEWS

Houthi group’s ‘intransigence’ scuppers prisoner exchange  

- 0
Author: article author: Saeed Al-BatatiSun, 2021-02-21 20:03 AL-MUKALLA, Yemen: The latest round of prisoner swap talks between the internationally recognized government of Yemen and the Iran-backed Houthis have...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

Yemeni minister condemns Houthi bombing in Taiz

- 0
article author: Arab NewsSun, 2021-02-21 09:33 DUBAI: Yemen’s Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Muammar Al-Eryani, condemned on Saturday the Houthi militia’s bombing of civilian homes...
Read more
BREAKING NEWS

ICRC concerned over Houthi offensive in central Yemen

- 0
article author: APAuthor: Sat, 2021-02-20 01:09 CAIRO: The International Committee of the Red Cross in Yemen said on Friday it was “extremely concerned” by the recent escalation...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest article

©