US special envoy in fresh Yemen peace push

AL-MUKALLA: US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking will travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman for talks with government officials about efforts to end Yemen’s civil war, the US State Department said in a statement.
Lenderking’s “discussions will focus on ensuring the regular and unimpeded delivery of commodities and humanitarian assistance throughout Yemen, promoting a lasting ceasefire, and transitioning the parties to a political process,” the statement said.
