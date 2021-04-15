Home BREAKING NEWS Yemen facing ‘worst humanitarian crisis in 100 years’ as Ramadan appeal launched

Yemen facing 'worst humanitarian crisis in 100 years' as Ramadan appeal launched

Yemen facing 'worst humanitarian crisis in 100 years' as Ramadan appeal launched
Arab News
Thu, 2021-04-15 23:14

LONDON: The director of UK-based charity Muslim Hands’ Yemen operation has called the situation in the country “the worst humanitarian crisis in the past 100 years.”

Abdul Rahman Hussein told Arab News that money is needed urgently to stave off hunger, with Yemen facing famine and 80 percent of the population of over 30 million in need of humanitarian aid.

He also highlighted the complete breakdown of the country’s healthcare and education systems, at a time when aid from the UK government is set to be dramatically slashed.

Yemeni children sit at the Jaw Al-Naseem camp for internally displaced people on the outskirts of the northern city of Marib, on February 18, 2021. (AFP/File Photo)
Middle-East
Middle East
Yemen
Ramadan
UK
