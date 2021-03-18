Yemeni army captures 23 Houthi fighters



DUBAI: Yemeni troops captured 23 Houthi militia as fighting continued in Hajjah province, Al Arabiya reported on Thursday,

Dozens of Iranian-backed militia were killed or wounded in fights with Yemeni troops during recent advances to liberate five districts of the north-western province.

The army launched an attack against Houthi militia positions on Tuesday in Abs district in Hajjah, killing 28 militia members and wounding dozens of others.

The fronts in Abs have seen heavy clashes between the national army and Houthi fighter since Friday.