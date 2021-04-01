Home BREAKING NEWS Yemeni military court tries Iranian officer on espionage, war crimes

Arab News
Thu, 2021-04-01 14:30

DUBAI: A Yemeni military court held a public session to hear charges against an Iranian Revolutionary Guard officer accused of espionage and war crimes, pan-Arab daily Asharq Al-Awsat reported.

The defendant was formally charged of being complicit in crimes with the Houthi militia during the hearing held on Tuesday in Marib.

The court ordered for the accused to have a defense counsel, for the reading of the indictment and the list of evidence, said Yemeni News Agency in a separate report.

Middle-East
Yemen
